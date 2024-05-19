Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2029 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Cybin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CYBN opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Cybin has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cybin

About Cybin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cybin in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cybin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cybin in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cybin during the first quarter worth $24,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

