Cybin (NYSE:CYBN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cybin’s FY2029 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CYBN opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Cybin has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.50.
Cybin (NYSE:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Cybin Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.
