Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CYCC opened at $2.29 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.93) by $2.66. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,009.04% and a negative net margin of 4,401.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

