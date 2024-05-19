Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYCC
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.93) by $2.66. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,009.04% and a negative net margin of 4,401.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.