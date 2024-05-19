DA Davidson Trims The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price to $8.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HAIN. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lee A. Boyce bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $207,995 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $11,294,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 2,283,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 816,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,199,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after buying an additional 462,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after buying an additional 398,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

