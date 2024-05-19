Daniel M. Pope Sells 520 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $489.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $436.22 and a 200-day moving average of $426.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $492.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

