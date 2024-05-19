Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $71.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.30.

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.7 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, for a total transaction of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.