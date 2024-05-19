Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given Neutral Rating at Piper Sandler Companies

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler Companies in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAY. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dayforce from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE:DAY opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dayforce has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.91, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,915.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

