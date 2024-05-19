Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $456.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $435.78.

Deere & Company stock opened at $397.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $399.20 and its 200-day moving average is $386.20. The company has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 20,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 744.4% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

