Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $149.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.08. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $150.84.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,997,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,857.4% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,027,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

