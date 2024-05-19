Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $165.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 4,753,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 6,969,616 shares.The stock last traded at $147.55 and had previously closed at $146.30.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $835,946,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after buying an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

