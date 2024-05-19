Desjardins Boosts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$9.17 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery purchased 5,942 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

