Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Despegar.com traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 16693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
DESP has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Despegar.com in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
