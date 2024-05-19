Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,491 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

