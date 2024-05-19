Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Devolver Digital Stock Performance
Shares of DEVO stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.28. Devolver Digital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.63. The company has a market capitalization of £100.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,125.00 and a beta of -0.41.
About Devolver Digital
