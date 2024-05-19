Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of DEVO stock opened at GBX 22.50 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.28. Devolver Digital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.63. The company has a market capitalization of £100.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1,125.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

