Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 103,751 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,575,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.15% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $130,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 38.7% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 32.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EPC opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.74 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

