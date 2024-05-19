Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 556,939 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.83% of United Community Banks worth $133,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,805,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 101,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on UCBI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCBI opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.92. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

