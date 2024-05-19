Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Arista Networks worth $139,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,120,000 after acquiring an additional 114,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,807,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,683,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $319.89 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.42 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.93. The firm has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total transaction of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,018 shares of company stock worth $112,232,499 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.