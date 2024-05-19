Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.88% of ACI Worldwide worth $129,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,976,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,188,000 after buying an additional 389,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 414.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 203,348 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,592,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,485,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $37.59.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.43 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.88%. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.