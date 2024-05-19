Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,965,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.17% of Equitable worth $132,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Equitable by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 698,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,841,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Trading Up 1.2 %

EQH opened at $40.73 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $247,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,631.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,380 shares of company stock worth $11,518,571. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

