Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 17,941 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,941 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $135,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,546,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,084,000 after acquiring an additional 736,404 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,229,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,968,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,341,000 after purchasing an additional 686,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,992,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,676,000 after purchasing an additional 778,437 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $152.29 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $89.80 and a 12 month high of $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

