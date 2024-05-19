Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.02

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 426525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional International Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

