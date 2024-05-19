Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 136,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 12,713 shares during the period. Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 308,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

