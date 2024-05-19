Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Position Raised by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

