Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $580.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $518.46.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $513.03 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.