DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DraftKings by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after buying an additional 840,755 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.7 %

DraftKings stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,000 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

