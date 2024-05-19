DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading Up 5.5%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 398,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 325,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRD. StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 6.0 %

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

