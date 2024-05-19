Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$15.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.94.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Laurentian set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.53 and a 12-month high of C$14.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

