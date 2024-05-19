Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) CEO Sells $1,549,500.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

