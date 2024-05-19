Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.29

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 15441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.68.
Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 33.95%.
About Dundee Precious Metals
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.
