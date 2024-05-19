DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT Lowered to $19.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

DXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

DXC Technology Stock Down 16.9 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DXC Technology

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

