DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.670-$12.950 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.18 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

DXC Technology Trading Down 16.9 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.41.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

