DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10-$3.15, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $28.89.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.67%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.41.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

