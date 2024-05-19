Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Lowered to $54.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DT. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $43.29 and a 52 week high of $61.41.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dynatrace by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after acquiring an additional 375,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Dynatrace by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,447,000 after acquiring an additional 134,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

