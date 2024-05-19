Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.91.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

