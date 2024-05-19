Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Short Interest Up 5.8% in April

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,620,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,978,000 after acquiring an additional 95,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 231,731 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,730 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVAX stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 14.10 and a current ratio of 15.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVAX. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

