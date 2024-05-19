Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $4,164,187.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,631,464 shares in the company, valued at $149,672,142.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,537,357 shares of company stock worth $36,442,642. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.