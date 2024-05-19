Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading Down 3.2% Following Insider Selling

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 317,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,760,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

Specifically, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $5,887,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $4,164,187.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,631,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,672,142.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,537,357 shares of company stock worth $36,442,642. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

