Eagle Materials (EXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.7 %
EXP stock opened at $256.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $276.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Eagle Materials Company Profile
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
