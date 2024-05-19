Eagle Materials (EXP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

EXP stock opened at $256.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $145.03 and a one year high of $276.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,841.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.