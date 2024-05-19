Eagle Point Credit (ECC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $39.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.10 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 84.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECC opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $785.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.45%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 94.38%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading

