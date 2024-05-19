Eagle Point Income (EIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 21st.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Price Performance
Eagle Point Income stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
