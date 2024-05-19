Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 215,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 97,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Eastern Platinum Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$43.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.48 million during the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.36%. Analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

