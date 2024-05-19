ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.48

Shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 48825 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

ECARX Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

Get ECARX alerts:

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ECARX Holdings Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.