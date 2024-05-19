Echelon Wealth Partners Comments on Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.43 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QIPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $134.10 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $51,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.