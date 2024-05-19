Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $13.90 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 4.6 %

EDIT opened at $5.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.09. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.91.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,828. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $988,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 16.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 33.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 87,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

