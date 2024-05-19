Educational Development (EDUC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 1.13. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

