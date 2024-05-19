EHang (EH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. EHang has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect EHang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EHang Price Performance

EH stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.09. EHang has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $25.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on EHang in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

