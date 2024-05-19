Elaine Guidroz Sells 10,375 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 55,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on FLL

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.