Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $111.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.26.

Several analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,580,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $140,436.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock worth $94,535,764. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $318,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $92,847,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $58,153,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $110.08 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

