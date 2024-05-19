Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $111.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.26.
Several analysts recently commented on ESTC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
View Our Latest Report on Elastic
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at $318,822,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 30.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,156,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,356 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 82.1% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,154,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $92,847,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $58,153,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elastic Stock Performance
Shares of ESTC stock opened at $110.08 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $136.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Elastic had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.