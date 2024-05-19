Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.06

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$22.06 and last traded at C$22.04, with a volume of 517186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4739437 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 5,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.58, for a total value of C$95,498.01. Insiders have sold a total of 70,744 shares of company stock worth $1,276,154 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.



Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

