Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELEV. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ELEV stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $6,509,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $7,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,799 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $11,968,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

