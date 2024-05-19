Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.94

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.94 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 878032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

DAVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Endava in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.88. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.07 million. Endava had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

